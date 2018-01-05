Sarah Collins is a first time business owner. The twenty nine year old has a vintage shop on West Third Street in downtown Davenport. She opened "What A Gem" about eight months ago.

Collins shares a lease on the building with her mom and dad. They own the "Me and Billy Restaurant" which is just a few doors down. She appreciates their encouragement.

"What A Gem" is only open on Thursday. Collins says that's by design. Sarah also is an interior designer. That's her full time job.

She has good vibes about the vintage look. Milk glasses mixed in with brass candlesticks. Antique trunks she discovered at an estate sale. Jewelry and other items line the shelves of

this quaint shop. Sarah's passion is making old feel new again.

Collins grew up in Davenport. She has also lived in Chicago. Sarah eventually returned to her hometown to get in on the business excitement taking place along West Third Street.

She believes the downtown has more of an upscale look and now is thrilled to be a part of the business excitement!