What an Illinois property tax freeze could mean for the Quad Cities

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner will not sign a budget deal that does not include a property tax freeze. It has been a controversial condition for people throughout the state.

Some agree with the governor, who believes a measure like this would help keep people in Illinois and make the state more competitive with others around it.

But some are worried about it means for the future of Illinois students.

“We think this will be a huge help to both homeowners and businesses,” said David Levin, President-elect of Quad City Area Realtor Association, of freezing property taxes.

He says realtors have been lobbying for it for some time.

“It’s a continual battle to try to explain to homeowners and businesses that the state of Illinois has all of these things to offer but yet when they keep on raising the taxes they make it very difficult on families and businesses to keep up,” Levin said.

The realtor believes it will give municipalities and schools the opportunity to take a hard look at their budgets.

“What we want to do is tell the cities of Chicago, and tell the municipalities, and the counties, and the school systems to hold firm on the taxes and to be more diligent in looking at their budgets.”

Illinois superintendents like Steve Wilder in Knoxville say they are already doing the best they can.

“Over the past several years school districts like Knoxville have had to look at ways to make up the difference in lost funding,” Wilder said.

Even before the Illinois budget crisis, schools across the state had been fighting for a better school funding formula.

“We’ve historically struggled to get that sort of work done, but there are two proposals out there right now, both of which would substantially change the way schools are funded,” Wilder said.

Wilder said his district and others have become reliant on property taxes to make up for the inadequacies in the current formula.

“If things like a property tax freeze are implemented without other forms of revenue, I would guess that most school districts are going to be in our boat where they are going to have to start cutting programs just to be financially responsible to their local communities,” Wilder said.

But without the property tax freeze, Levin says fewer and fewer homeowners will be in Illinois to pay those taxes.

“Not only are we losing our population density, but we're also losing businesses and families that have children in schools,” Levin said.

Tuesday marked day eight of the Illinois General Assembly special session. If a budget is not agreed upon by Friday, June 30, Illinois will enter its third consecutive year without a budget.

