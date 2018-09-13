What are the criteria for careless and reckless driving?

Recent local stories have left TV6 viewers wondering what the criteria are for careless driving. We spoke to Sgt. Nathan Ludwig with the Iowa State Patrol for clarification.

Reckless driving is a non-scheduled violation with a court appearance required. While careless driving is a $107.25 fine.

You can be written up for reckless driving at a high speed and you can be written up for reckless driving while going 30mph too.

Reckless driving is detailed as the following in Iowa code:

Any person who drives any vehicle in such manner as to indicate

either a willful or a wanton disregard for the safety of persons or

property is guilty of reckless driving.

Every person convicted of reckless driving shall be guilty of a

simple misdemeanor.

A Court appearance is required – non scheduled violation

Careless driving is detailed as the following in Iowa code:

A person commits careless driving if the person intentionally

operates a motor vehicle on a public road or highway in any one of

the following ways:

1. Creates or causes unnecessary tire squealing, skidding, or

sliding upon acceleration or stopping.

2. Simulates a temporary race.

3. Causes any wheel or wheels to unnecessarily lose contact with the ground.

4. Causes the vehicle to unnecessarily turn abruptly or sway.