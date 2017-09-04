What are you doing for Labor Day?

Happy Labor Day 2017! If you're looking for something to do, many organizations across the QCA have celebrations you can attend.

--

RUN WITH CARL: The annual labor day tradition Run with Carl kicks off this morning. The races start at the Bettendorf Life Fitness Center on Middle Road.

The event began in 1995 and honors a teen named Carl Schillig who was killed after he was hit by a car. The races are in his memory, and money raised goes toward scholarships and grants for local students.

"The run itself has been so well organized for so many years; just putting a fresh spin on it and for the future and continuing to add to the post race," said race organizer Ken Asta.

If you haven't signed up yet it's not too late! You can sign up this morning.

The races start at 7:30 with the half-mile fun run. The others kick off at 7:45 for one-mile runners, 8:15 for 5 milers, and 5k runners get going at 8:30 this morning.

--

ROCK ISLAND PARADE: Also getting underway this morning is the 33rd annual Labor Day parade in Rock Island. It will start on 33rd street and go west along 18th avenue. The parade will turn left on 24th Street and finally end at Rock Island High School.

So be aware of the parade route if you're out driving this morning. The fun starts at 9:30.

--

EAST MOLINE PARADE: The 35th annual East Moline labor day parade steps off at 11 this morning. It runs along 15th Avenue from 13th Street to 3rd Street.

--

GALESBURG PARADE: Some Labor Day fun today in Galesburg as well.

It's the 125th consecutive year of the Galesburg Labor Day parade. In the US, that's second only to the parade in New York City.

The Galesburg parade kicks off at 10 this morning. It will feature bands, bag pipers, floats, and politicians.

Also, there will be a gathering immediately following the parade. That will including food and activities for the whole family.

--

ILLINIWEK PICNIC: The 50th annual Salute to Labor Picnic is happening today. It starts at 11:30 at the Illiniwek Forest Preserve in Hampton, Illinois. The public is invited to attend.

Lunch is available for $12 for adults and $7 for kids 12 and under.

--

BACKWATER GAMBLERS: It's a sure sign summer is coming to a close. The Backwater Gamblers water ski team is nearing the end of its season.

Tonight is the last show of the summer for the ski team. Sunday night hundreds came out to watch the team perform pyramids, jumps, strap doubles and barefoot water ski.

Team members say they're sad to see another season come and go, but they always have fun skiing for their community.

"We love providing family entertainment for the Quad Cities, you know we're just strictly funded by donations. This is a free event to come down and bring your family to, and we feel it's a worthwhile one. We're happy when families come, we have a big crowd tonight so we're excited about that," said Teresa Hofman with the Backwater Gamblers.

Tonight's show starts at 6:30 pm.

