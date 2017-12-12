What does it take to power Christmas lights? Davenport home is extreme example

The holidays are filled with twinkling, colorful lights, but what does it take to power Christmas? We went to an elaborate display in Davenport to find out.

It features music, broadcast over the radio, that is synchronized to lights in the yard, on the trees and up on the roof. It takes months to program and weeks to put it all up. It's a tradition that started more than a decade ago as a way to do something together as a family.

"It was just, 'let's put some lights up' and 'that was fun, what can we do next year?' and it just kinda grew from there," said Erika Kall.

It's grown alright, to include over 72,000 lights drawing so much power, when the display peaks, the lights inside their home start to flicker.

"When we run the display, we're pretty much pulling all the amperage in the house," said homeowner Ed Kall.

So you can imagine how much it must cost, especially since the performances run eleven times each night from around Thanksgiving through New Year's Day.

Ed Kall has already calculated the damage.

"It costs us a dollar an hour to run the show. For the whole season, it's $250. So for that price to bring what we do for the community, I can waste $250 on a lot worse things," he said.

To shrink it down to an average home, 200 mini lights on a Christmas tree running 12 hours a day for 40 days would cost about $2.74, according to the website Energy.gov. LED lights would cost only 82 cents.

The Kall family has added a few LED lights to their display, but it would cost a lot more to replace the tens of thousands of lights they already have.

As for this extraordinary family tradition, don't expect their enthusiasm to dim.

"No, we can't go backwards, every year we will creep up until we blow every fuse in the house," joked Ed Kall.

And daughter Aubrey Kall, who arranges the music and programs the synchronized lights agrees. "I see no end in sight for this."

So when cars come rolling in to view the display, the family lights-up, knowing they're doing something to brighten the holidays for others, as well as for themselves.

NOTE:

During Christmas week, the Kall family says they will get a couple hundred cars every night. It can get pretty crowded, so on busy nights, you're asked to park down the street and walk to the home. Family members will have 'boom boxes' on site so you can listen to the music. Don't block driveways or the street!

For location, performance times and more information, go to the Kall Christmas Lights Facebook page:

Kall Christmas Lights