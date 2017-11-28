What happened to Jerry Wolking?

How do you solve a possible murder when you can't find the victim? That's a central issue in the Jerry Wolking cold case investigation.

Wolking, 52, went missing in October of 1990. His family last saw him at his granddaughter's birthday party. But his son, also named Jerry, said his dad was acting strangely.

"I could tell he was bothered by something, he was pacing the floors and I said, 'Dad, why don't you just wait? She'll be here in a few minutes."

But, even though he had a gift, Wolking didn't wait long enough for his granddaughter to arrive.

"I found it odd that he stood in the corner, so I couldn't hear, and he made a phone call," Wolking said. "He made the phone call, then turned and walked out, and that's the last time I saw him."

"He was dating a new girl," said Detective Mike Griffin with the Moline Police Department. "The last time he was seen by anybody credible was the night before he was reported missing as he left his girlfriend's house about 10:30, 10:45 that night."

A couple days later, when he hadn't heard from his dad, Wolking went to the police. He reported him missing and began searching on his own.

"We went to taxi stations, we went to bus stations to see if any tickets had been requested," said Wolking. "And then we went to the airport."

Most people will remember the chaos beginning there, with the discovery of Wolking's big, blue Chevy Suburban at the Moline airport.

Police responded, taking the truck into evidence. There were dents on the grill and the hood. Detective Griffin believes the dents are evidence that Wolking was hit by his own SUV.

"I'm guessing the hip area of Jerry caused the damage to the grill," Griffin said. "Jerry's head would have caused the damage to the hood of his own truck."

Blood was found inside and outside the SUV. Years later, in 2013, it would be used for testing, officially matching Wolking's DNA. Previously, only blood typing was available.

"The evidence would suggest that Wolking was killed that night," said Griffin. "His body was placed in the rear compartment of his SUV and transported to an unknown location."

Dirt was packed into the hitch and wheel wells of Wolking's Chevy Suburban. Detective Griffin worked with an Augustana College professor and student in 2013 on the geological testing of the mud.

"The geological evidence from Mr. Wolking's truck in 1990 that was recovered matched the barium oxide levels of the dirt that we took from the Poplar Grove area," said Griffin.

"The mud we recovered from Mr. Wolking's truck in 1990 came from the area of Poplar Grove."

Also in 2013, a new witness came forward. That person remembered seeing a truck like Wolking's stuck in the mud in the Poplar Grove addition on the night in question, October 18.

Detective Griffin explained what the witness said:

"I saw that SUV that was on the news. I saw it stuck in the mud back into a certain area, in a wooded area... It was stuck. I asked the guy if he needed help and he said, 'No, I'm fine.'"

Cadaver dogs searched Poplar Grove near the Green Valley Sports Complex but came up with nothing. Griffin believes it's because the landscape has changed so much in the past 27 years, from new construction to significant flooding every year.

"We didn't have a body," Wolking said. "We still don't have a body."

So, how do you find a potential murderer without a body?

"To know your killer you gotta know your victim," said Detective Griffin.

Watch KWQC News at 10 on Wednesday, November 29 for Part 2 of "Where is Jerry Wolking?" Detective Griffin talks about who may have killed Wolking and why.