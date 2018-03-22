What is a First Alert Day?

The KWQC-TV6 First Alert Weather Team will issue a "First Alert Day" to give you advance notice when we see conditions that could be dangerous or inconvenient.

A First Alert Day serves as a reminder and an alarm that special preparation is needed due to an upcoming weather event. It means you need to pay extra attention to our First Alert Forecast so you can stay safe, plan ahead and change plans if necessary.

We'll make sure you know it's a First Alert Day on-air, online and on mobile:

• You'll see a First Alert Day banner on our kwqc.com home page and KWQC TV6 app giving you a brief synopsis of the weather threat and a link to the detailed forecast on our weather page.

• Our KWQC TV6 app subscribers will receive a push notification.

• Posts on the KWQC TV6 Facebook page and @kwqcnews twitter page indicating it's a First Alert Day.

• Our newscasts will include an announcement and special graphics stating a First Alert Day has been declared.

You can begin to prepare now - even if a First Alert Day is not in effect:

• Bookmark our kwqc.com/weather page on your web browser - even if your mobile device is not handy, you can still track storms down to street-level.

• Download our free KWQC TV6 News and QC Weather apps so you can monitor conditions on-the-go. You'll also be able to stream all our newscasts and special weather coverage.

• Turn on push notifications on both our apps.

• Like KWQC TV6 and our meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter.