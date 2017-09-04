What you need to know about DACA

President Donald Trump is expected to announce he will end protections for young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children and enrolled in the DACA program, following a six-month delay, according to the Associated Press.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website says "DACA," or deferred action for childhood arrivals, is a program allowing certain eligible people who enter the United States as children to request consideration of deferred action for a period of two years, subject to renewal, and makes them eligible for work authorization.

USCIS says individuals who receive deferred action will not be placed into removal proceedings or removed from the United States for a specified period of time unless terminated.

Currently, those hoping to request DACA must meet a specific set of guidelines, including being under the age of 31 as of June 1, 2012, and they must have come to the United States before turning sixteen.

They must also be enrolled in school, have graduated or obtained a certificate of completion from high school, a GED certificate, or are an honorably discharged veteran of the Coast Guard or Armed Forces of the United States.

They cannot be convicted of a felony, significant misdemeanor, or three or more other misdemeanors, and do not otherwise pose a threat to national security or public safety.

USCIS says it receives and adjudicates approximately 6 million petitions and applications annually from individuals and employers.

USCIS documents show, as of March 31, 2017, 787,580 people have been approved for the DACA program since it began, with Mexico as the biggest country of origin, followed by El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

The agency also shows, as of the same reporting period, California has accepted the most DACA applicants, followed by Texas and New York.

Illinois has accepted 45,663 DACA applicants, the fourth most in the nation.

Iowa has accepted 3,131, ranking 37th in the nation.

For more information on DACA and immigration and citizenship data, please see the attached links.