What you need to know before filing your taxes

As tax season approaches, tax experts say having proper documentation is crucial to get the most value from filing.

People who file should have all of their W-2 Forms and 1099 forms. When filing you must have summaries of other incomes and summaries of deductions.

According to President Steve Roling, of Rolling Tax in Davenport, if you have donated to a charity, make sure there is proper documentation. If not, contact the organization that you have donated to for proper paperwork and verification.

“Charitable contributions the biggest thing to remember is that you have to have the right documentation the general rule of thumb is if you don't have documentation for a charitable contribution you don't get a deduction for it,” said Rolin.

After President Trump signed a tax reform bill, some are concerned about potential changes. According to Roling this year’s taxes will not be affected.

You can begin filing your income taxes immediately, but according to the IRS, the process to receive refunds will not process until January 29, 2018.