What you need to know for the Bix7

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — It is the 44th Anniversary of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
The Quad-City Times Bix 7 is 7 miles that starts on Brady St, turns right onto Kirkwood Blvd, turns up Jersey Ridge Rd, turns right onto Middle Rd, turns right onto McClellan Blvd, to a turnaround at River Drive. The course follows back the same way, turns left onto 3rd street to the finish line.
The Quick Bix is a two-mile fun run or walk up the famous Brady Street hill. The course is lined with live bands and other entertainment. Your name and time will appear in Sunday’s Quad-City Times newspaper.
The Jr Bix 7 is a children’s event for kids 12 and under. There will be various distances for kids depending on their age.
Brady Street Sprints is exactly a quarter-mile climb, steeply ascending Brady Street hill. The finals will be televised on KWQC with cash prizes for top finishers.
Registration can be found onlines on the Bix 7 website.
“You never know what could happen during the Bix. It’s just that scary.”— Quad-CityTimes Bix 7 (@BixSeven) July 29, 2017
https://t.co/sOj7Ah7a9L