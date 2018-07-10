What you need to know for the Bix7

It is the 44th Anniversary of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

The Quad-City Times Bix 7 is 7 miles that starts on Brady St, turns right onto Kirkwood Blvd, turns up Jersey Ridge Rd, turns right onto Middle Rd, turns right onto McClellan Blvd, to a turnaround at River Drive. The course follows back the same way, turns left onto 3rd street to the finish line.

The Quick Bix is a two-mile fun run or walk up the famous Brady Street hill. The course is lined with live bands and other entertainment. Your name and time will appear in Sunday’s Quad-City Times newspaper.

The Jr Bix 7 is a children’s event for kids 12 and under. There will be various distances for kids depending on their age.

Brady Street Sprints is exactly a quarter-mile climb, steeply ascending Brady Street hill. The finals will be televised on KWQC with cash prizes for top finishers.

Registration can be found onlines on the Bix 7 website.