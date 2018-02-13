What’s Brewing?

Steve Kane believes his calling is making coffee. That’s what he does for a living at the Whistle Stop Java Shop In Milan. The business is located in a former Rock Island Lines railroad freight house.

Kane opened the business thirteen years ago. He has pumped several thousand dollars into the one man operation. Indonesian Coffee is typically what he serves. It’s roasted in Seattle. The aroma and taste are heavenly.

The freight house is more than one hundred years old. Kane has preserved much of the original look. The lantern, time clock, and a 1928 railroad map are some of the unique items which create an ambiance for railroad buffs. The building actually sits on railroad ties.

Marcy McKillip is a regular customer. She enjoys supporting a local business. Marcy refers to Kane as the “town psychologist.” An honest businessman who always has time to listen to what’s on a customer’s mind.

Kane grew up in Davenport. He was a meat cutter for many years. Now, he is the friendly face behind the counter at the Whistle Stop Java Shop. Just the way he likes it.