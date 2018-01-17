What’s Brewing At Crawford Company?

A local company is making quite a name for itself in the micro-brewery business. Six years ago, Crawford Company started a Brew Division. They make food grade, stainless steel fermenters and brew tanks. Eleven employees work in that division.

The company takes care of design and manufacturing of the equipment. Testing it for any leaks. All the work is done in house. Company President Ian Frink says it’s a big investment for breweries. Cost of the machinery can be several hundred thousand dollars.

The company’s first installation of equipment was at Front Street Brewery in Davenport. Crawford has also done business with breweries in LeClaire and Rock Island.

Their business is also taking off nationwide. Recently Crawford Company shipped a job to Boston and is ready to deliver a system to a brewery in Philadelphia.

A Quad City business founded in 1952. Since then, it has grown into a thriving corporation. Crawford also specializes in heating, ventilation, air conditioning and plumbing.