What’s Next Following The Tama Building Fire?

Business developer Doug Wells is shocked. The owner of the historic Tama Building in Burlington got word on Saturday night that fire ripped through his building, bringing it to its knees.

On Monday, a representative from the State Fire Marshal’s the office began the task of trying to determine the cause of the blaze. The structure is not stable, the majority of the roof is gone, and occasional hot spots are still popping up.

Wells was converting the building into forty-eight apartments. The Tama project was part of a twelve million dollar restoration in the heart of Burlington’s downtown.

Steve Frevert from the Downtown Partners says the damage is “a major setback, but not a nail in the coffin,” to future retail and residential development downtown. There’s a history of fires at the building. The first going back to 1907.

Wells says the renovation was coming down the home stretch. Retail businesses planned to move into the complex by mid-September. The apartments were to be ready for occupancy by October first.

The Tama Building was one of the city’s first skyscrapers. It’s named after the Meskwaki Indian Tribal Chief. It’s on the National Register of Historic Places and at one time housed a pharmacy. It was built in the 1890’s.

For public safety reasons, it appears the building will be demolished. Wells plans to be in Burlington on Wednesday to meet with city officials.

His renovation project was in the works for three and a half years. Fire dashed his high hopes on Saturday.

