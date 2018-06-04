What's next for West Liberty Foods? City officials remain hopeful

An expansion plan comes up short. West liberty foods, a meat processing plant in Muscatine County, is attempting to grow its business. It extended an offer to buy some land from the Muscatine County Fairgrounds, but that offer has been rejected.

West Liberty Foods was denied by the county fairgrounds because the fairground board members say the 8 acres of land the food plant tried to buy is located on a historical site. Now company leaders may have to look at other options outside of the city lines. City officials want to do everything they can to keep that from happening.

"We're just scared what that means for us," said West Liberty City Manager, Lawrence McNaul. "Initially the concern was they looked at their existing footprint, and it just isn't enough land."

Now the question is, will the plant look to move or expand in other ways, which would be hard because the facility is landlocked. McNaul is still unsure of that answer.

"Now that that land is not available to them that their goal would be to stay in West Liberty but they have to look at the economic incentives now that would be available to them," he said.

His concern is how the possible exit would impact the city as a whole school district, neighboring communities and businesses would be shaken up significantly.

According to the city, West Liberty Foods is open to meet with the fairground board members again in order to stay in the city. In the meantime, the city is prepared to draft an incentive package to entice west liberty to stay.

"At that point that's the unknown that's not making us all easy because there are larger communities that have more to offer then what we would, we're just glad they're here and glad they've been here, we just want to retain them."

Fairgrounds board members could not be reached for comment on the matter.