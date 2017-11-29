What's next for the vacant area months after store explosion in Rock Island?

Earlier this year, an explosion at Vintage Rose Boutiques in Rock Island, caused the store to relocate, leaving an empty a vacant spot in one of the cities busiest intersections, 30th street, and 14th avenue.

Now the city is looking to fill the space. City officials held a meeting, to get the residents input on what should fill the empty area.

"I like the idea of rotating food trucks getting some events in here that could, you know like a food truck Thursday or something like that," said Rock Island 5th Ward Alderman, Dylan Parker, who noted he attended the meeting valuing the opinions of the residents.

"I'd like to see something that's customer friendly having more people visit the hilltop shop the hilltop is better for all of us," said President of the Rock Island Hilltop Businesses, Bob Vobrobec.

With plenty of coffee shops antique stores, the development of this newly paved lot is in high demand.

"If we're able to provide more opportunities to relax and enjoy go get something from Cool Beans or Happy Joes and to be able to enjoy that's what we want to see," said Rock Island Economic Director Chandler Pool.

With plenty of suggestions to choose from, there are some concerns. The lot is only 70 by 28 feet, so spacing is an issue. That's one area developers are working on.

"My concern is that I didn't want parking there, it wouldn't be attractive there or inviting," said resident Lenore Knocks

Adding food trucks, murals, and extra seating were some of the top suggestions. Residents say the more foot traffic on the Hilltop, the better.