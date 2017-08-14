Hate groups, what are the differences?

In a news conference held Monday morning, President Trump commented on the racially motivated violence that took place in Virginia over the weekend. In the statement, he referred to the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups, calling them repugnant. The groups have been lumped together when talking about the recent violence, but what is the difference among them?

The Southern Poverty Law Centre, a nonprofit legal advocacy organization, monitors hate groups and other extremists throughout the U.S. On their website, they describe the beliefs of these groups.

The SPLC says that these 'white nationalist groups' support white supremacist or white separatist ideologies, often focusing on the alleged inferiority of nonwhites. Groups are listed in a variety of other sub categories, including the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Confederate, neo-Nazi, racist skinhead, and Christian Identity, and could also be fairly described as white nationalist.

According to the SPLC; The Ku Klux Klan, has a long history of violence, is the most infamous and oldest of American hate groups. AThe Klan's primary target has been black Americans but, it also has attacked Jews, immigrants, gays and lesbians and, until recently, Catholics.

The SPLC says Neo-Nazi Neo-Nazigroups share a hatred for Jews and a love for Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany. According to the SPLC, they also hate other minorities, gays and lesbians and even sometimes Christians, they perceive "the Jew" as their cardinal enemy.

Christian Identity is defined by the SPLC as a unique anti-Semitic and racist theology. They say that it rose to a position of commanding influence on the racist right in the 1980s. "Christian" in name only, the movement's relationship with evangelicals and fundamentalists has generally been hostile due to the latter's belief that the return of Jews to Israel is essential to the fulfillment of end-time prophecy.

Racist Skinheadsform a particularly violent element of the white supremacist movement according to the SPLC, and have often been referred to as the "shock troops" of the hoped-for revolution. The SPLC says the classic Skinhead look is a shaved head, black Doc Martens boots, jeans with suspenders and an array of typically racist tattoos.

Another group associated with the white supremacist movement is the "alt-right". The SPLC describes the "alt-right" as: a set of far-right ideologies, groups and individuals whose core belief is that "white identity" is under attack by multicultural forces using "political correctness" and "social justice" to undermine white people and "their" civilization. "Characterized by heavy use of social media and online memes, Alt-Righters eschew "establishment" conservatism, skew young, and embrace white ethno-nationalism as a fundamental value."

More info on hate groups and what groups are located in Iowa and Illinois can be found at the Southern Poverty Law Centre website here: https://www.splcenter.org/