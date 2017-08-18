Where to view the eclipse? Watch parties in the QCA

With an historic solar eclipse quickly approaching, many are scrambling to make plans on where to watch it.

Many stores are sold out of viewing glasses, needed to safely look at the sun as the moon slowly blocks its rays, But organizers of several area watch parties have their own supplies of glasses. Here is a list of local events and which ones are offering glasses:

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Eclipse viewing party at Family Museum, Bettendorf

11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Rock Island Library will offer guided solar eclipse viewing at the RI 30/31 branch 3059 30th Street. Glasses will be provided to those who need them.

Noon Eastern Avenue Library - Davenport viewing party

They will be making pinhole cameras and other crafts before heading outside to the park behind the library for the event.

11:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Moline Public Library partnering with popular Astronomy Club to provide safety glasses for the event. First come, first served basis on glasses. Club member will be on hand to answer questions.

Muscatine Community College is having a party and giving away free viewing glasses. Plans include an outdoor screen to show NASA feeds.

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, August 21. Enjoy live music, yoga instruction, and education from local optometrists during the viewing party at the Amtrak Depot Pavilion. Viewing glasses are available for purchase at the Welcome Center at 2163 East Main St. in Galesburg for $5 a pair starting on Friday, August 18th. The glasses will also be available for purchase on a first come, first served basis at the viewing party.