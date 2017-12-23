White Christmas coming for the QCA

Get ready for the prospect of a "White Christmas" this year. We're tracking a good sized winter storm system out of the plains, and this will produce our first accumulating snow of the season.

Light to moderate snow will move into the southern counties of our viewing area between midnight and 3 AM, tracking from the southwest to the northeast. We should see snow covering much of the region from 6 AM to Noon, with most of the wintry conditions wrapping up by 3 PM.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect for much of the TV6 viewing area starting at midnight across the south and continuing through 3 PM. Total accumulations should range from 1" or less for some of our northern counties, to as much as 4" to 5" in southeast Iowa and west central Illinois. The Quad Cities Metro should see between 2" and 3" of fresh new snow. The main concerns associated with this storm include snow covered roads, scattered slippery spots and brief limited visibility, so if you are planning any travel in the next 24 hours, do use caution.

Unseasonably cold air will move in as the storm exits, dropping temperatures into the teens and single digits over the next few days. Stay tuned to TV6 for the latest weather update on conditions around the region.