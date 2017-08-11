White Ford Bronco used in infamous O.J. pursuit is for sale

The infamous, white Ford Bronco that carried O.J. Simpson as he tried to evade police in 1994 is for sale.

Most recently, Simpson's former agent Mike Gilbert owned the Bronco. Gilbert said he bought it so it wouldn't be used in "distasteful" tours and he's kept it pretty much hidden ever since.

Gilbert is now selling the Bronco on an episode of Pawn Stars which airs on the History Channel.

In a clip from the show, Gilbert said he had been offered half a million dollars for it at one time. He said he wants to give the money to his kids.

