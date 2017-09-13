White House Press Secretary says ESPN talent's tweet is a 'fireable offense'

ESPN has distanced itself from anchor Jemele Hill's tweets one day after she called President Donald Trump "a white supremacist" and "a bigot."



ESPN tweeted on Tuesday, "The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the president do not represent the position of ESPN. The network said, "We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate."



On Monday night, in a series of exchanges with other Twitter users, Hill said, "Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists."



The co-host of the 6 p.m. broadcast of "SportsCenter," also says, "Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period."

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says ESPN host Jemele Hill's tweet calling President Trump a "white supremacist" is a "fireable offense."