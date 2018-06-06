White House contractor wanted on attempted murder charges arrested

A White House contractor wanted on attempted murder charges was arrested when he arrived at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue Tuesday.

Law enforcement officials say the Maryland man was taken into custody when he arrived at work Tuesday.

Secret Service agents detained 29-year-old Martese Maurice Edwards of Suitland when he reported to the White House.

He'd been working there and had a pass to enter the White House grounds.

Prince George's County had issued a warrant for Edwards as a suspect in an attempted first-degree murder case.

The Secret Service released a statement saying the agency learned about the arrest warrant Monday when it was entered into the National Criminal Justice Information System.

A White House spokesperson was unable to say what Edward's job was or to what areas of the White House his contractor's pass gave him access.

A federal law enforcement official says Edwards did work for the National Security Council in the old executive office building next to the White House and did not have access to the West Wing.

Edwards was charged in the District of Columbia with being a fugitive from justice.