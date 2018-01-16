UPDATE: President Trump asked doctor for cognitive test

4:20 p.m.

President Trump, speaking on November 14, 2017.

President Donald Trump asked that a cognitive test be included as part of his first physical exam.

Trump's physician — Navy doctor Ronny Jackson — says the president achieved a perfect score on the test, which was included in last Friday's medical checkup.

Jackson says Trump's 30 out of 30 score means there's no indication that Trump has any cognitive issues.

The doctor speculates that Trump requested the exam in an attempt to beat back the narrative of the past few weeks that he is mentally unfit for office.

Jackson describes Trump as "very sharp" and "very articulate when he speaks to me."

The doctor says he's found "no reason whatsoever" to think the president has any issues with his thought process.

___

4:15 p.m.

___

4:10 p.m.

Trump took office at age 70, making him the oldest incoming U.S. president.

___

4 p.m.

Jackson reports that the 6-foot-3 president weighed in at 239 pounds — three pounds heavier than he was in September 2016.

Trump's blood pressure was 122 over 74, and his total cholesterol was 223, which is higher than recommended.

Trump was 70 when he took office, making him the oldest person ever elected to the nation's highest office.

Jackson says Trump is healthy and should remain so for the remainder of his presidency.

___