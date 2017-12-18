Whiteside Co Sheriff's Office: Thieves targeting unlocked garages

The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a string of recent residential burglaries. The latest occurred in the area of Woodlawn Rd. in rural Sterling on Dec. 17, 2017.

The first burglary occurred in the 3500 blk of East 17th Street when the suspects entered an attached garage through a side entrance. The suspects entered two vehicles parked in the garage and stole several items.

The second burglary occurred in the 3900 block of Woodlawn Road. They also entered the attached garage through the side entrance door. Several items stolen from the first burglary were located and recovered from within the garage of the second burglary.

Authorities want to remind people to lock their vehicles and lock the doors to their homes. Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 815-625-7867 or the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office 815-772-4044