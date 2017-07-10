Whiteside Co. neighborhood sees power line moved after year-long battle

A Como resident credits neighbor’s persistence for solving the problem.

For the most part, Indian Ridge Road in Como, Illinois is a quiet street. But not for the past two weeks.

“It lit it up and fell to the ground, squealed real loud poor little thing.”

Roberta Rhodes is talking about squirrels.

Over the past two weeks, she’s watched six get electrocuted out of her neighbor’s tree.

“I was sitting right there on the porch,” Rhodes said. “I sit out here every morning, almost every morning, and I said, ‘well if the squirrels keep getting zapped I'm not going to sit out here no more because I don't like hearing it.’”

The tree sits on Stacey Fowkes’s property. Fowkes says she’s been trying to get it removed for the past year.

“We called a tree service to have the tree taken down because it's starting to split,” she said.

But the company told her nothing could be done until the power line was moved.

“We’ve been contacting [ComEd] since last summer about getting it moved they were out here trimming trees the guy said they were going to move it, still hadn't been moved,” Foweks said.

The homeowner said she was frustrated, but it wasn't until these more recent incidents, she began to fear for her community’s safety.

“All of the sudden about two weeks ago the squirrels just started dropping,” she said. “I don't know that tree's live, not live, I don't know, so we put the cautionary tape up as a precaution so that you know hopefully to help everybody stay away since we obviously could guard the tree 24/7.”

Fowkes once again called ComEd, this time, she says, much more concerned.

“They had sent a gentlemen to come out and assess it and they gave us a number of a 1-800 card which would escalate the ticket on it. We called two or three times to that number and we were just told that we were on the list, but it wasn't a priority at this time.”

Today, Monday, July 10, ComEd finally moved the line, and although she's not sure why they did, Fowkes says she's just happy to finally see it done.

“A lot of relief,” she said. “To at least know that it's not touching that tree if the storms come rain, animals, other children, adults, anybody is not going to be hurt by this tree.”

TV6 reached out to ComEd about the situation today. A representative told us over the phone Fowkes tree posed no threat to humans. The power line was close to the tree. We were told that’s probably how squirrels came into contact with two separate phases of the power line. The animals were electrocuted because of the separate currents flowing through it.

As for moving the power line, ComEd says it is very expensive to move a power line. They will only move a line if there is an immediate danger to people or the potential for large outages.

The representative who spoke with TV6 could not confirm what the exact reason was behind the line near Fowkes tree finally being moved. But could confirm it was moved three feet on Monday morning.

Fowkes plans to get the tree cut down as soon as possible.

