Whiteside County Sheriff closes the Rock River to boaters

The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office is rescinding the order reopening the Rock River that would allow boaters access as long as they were obeying the "No Wake" rule that was put in place last weekend.

Unfortunately, the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office says some boaters are not abiding by the No Wake rule.

Also, because river levels have not dropped and stabilized to a level that allows for safe boating, the Rock River in Whiteside County is closed to all boating until the Illinois Department of Conservation officially reopens it without restrictions.