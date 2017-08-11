Whiteside County Sheriff reports Com Ed scam

Residents are being warned of another phone scam being reported. The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office says that some residents across the state have been getting calls from someone saying they are from Com Ed and that the resident's bill was past due. The scammer would them say that they would come out and turn off their power if they didn't immediately provide a credit card or other means of payment over the phone.

Lt. John Booker of the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office was notified by a Com Ed spokesperson confirming this is a scam. Com Ed says that they never use a live person when making calls in regards to customer accounts.