Whiteside County approves Solar farm lease for landfill

Whiteside County’s Prairie Hill Landfill will soon be home to a solar farm. The County Board unanimously approved a land lease to IPS Energy for development of a solar farm on the cap of the landfill’s closed portion. The solar farm could develop into a 10-megawatt facility.

The terms of the lease provide for a 25-year term with two possible five-year extensions and a 2% annual increase in the lease rate. A lease rate of $10,000 per mega-watt acre was set, it takes approximately eight acres to produce a megawatt

Over the course of the lease, there is the potential for the County to take in over $5.2 million dollars in lease payments if the solar farm reaches a 10 MW output.

“A solar farm requires a lot of areas, and a closed landfill makes an excellent site for one. We are excited to create additional, long-term value for the closed landfill by leasing the closed landfill cap to a solar farm that will be supplying clean energy to the area’s residents and businesses,” said Jim Duffy, Whiteside County Board Chair.