Whiteside County family's dogs were shot and killed

Jeremy and his wife, Cerissa Chenoweth, say they will be spending a quieter Christmas this year after their dogs were shot to death and found in a ditch a few miles from their home.

"The thoughts in our head aren't running wild anymore, but heart-wrenching to know that they were so young and just taken from us," said Cerissa.

Max, a 3-year-old American Bulldog and Boxer mix, and Duke, a 2-year-old boxer, went missing about two weeks ago. Jeremy said he put the dogs in their kennel before leaving for work and forgot to put the latch on the door.

The dogs were shot to death and found in a ditch.

"They were just the dog everybody wanted," said Jeremy.

The Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident. The couple said they believe it could have been a deer hunter.

Jeremy and Cerissa said Duke and Max were inseparable.

"Best friends... And if he and I weren't in the same room, they were with one of us together in the same room. They didn't even split up in the house," said Cerissa.

The couple said there is a now nearly 8,000 dollar reward after the community stepped in to help and a GoFundMe page was also created to help raise reward money.

www.gofundme.com/lets-add-to-the-chenoweths-reward

"My hope is that we can get justice for them and maybe some closure for us," said Cerissa.