Whiteside County searching for man wanted in connection with burglary

The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the man pictured above.

The man is wanted in connection with a burglary that happened at Stoecker Trucking in Fulton. The incident happened on Thursday, April 26 just before 10:30 p.m.

The suspect(s) fled from the scene in a light-colored Ford Expedition.

Anyone with information, or can identify the individual pictured, is asked to contact Detective Jed Renkes with the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 815-772-4044. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.