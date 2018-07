Two men are wanted out of Whiteside County as part of a forgery investigation.

Anyone with information, or can identify the individuals pictured, is asked to please contact the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 815-772-4044.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867 and become eligible for up to a $1,000.00 cash reward.