Whiteside County takes control of 911 telecommunications in the county

Whiteside County says 911 service to those in the county will not be affected.

On June 26, 2017, at 6:00 AM, Whiteside County became the employer of all 911 telecommunications in Whiteside County.

Whiteside County now has two 9-1-1 Centers; one located at the Sheriff’s Office in Morrison and the other is located at the Sterling Police Department, in Sterling.

The 9-1-1 Center in Morrison has not changed, however, the new consolidated 9-1-1 Center in Sterling has changed the name to Twin Cities Communication Center (TWINCOM). TWINCOM will service all calls for Sterling and Rock Falls Police Departments, Sterling and Rock Falls Fire Departments and CGH Ambulance.

Effective September 11, 2017, at 6:00 a.m. all nonemergency calls that ring into the new consolidated center will now be answered TWINCOM.

Although the name of the center has changed, the service has not. Whiteside County says it will still provide the same quality of service to all the citizens of Whiteside County

911 - Emergency Calls (Police, Fire, Ambulance); 815-622-1140 Rock Falls Police and 815-632-6640 Sterling Police.

