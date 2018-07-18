Whiteside Region Businesses to partner with Costa Rica, Latin America

The Whiteside County Economic Development Department has received an invitation for the region’s businesses involved in international trade from Jose Murillo, the Consul General of Costa Rica in Chicago. Consul General Murillo invited companies involved in agribusiness, food processing and distribution, and specialized/advanced manufacturing to participate in the Buyers Trade Mission Costa Rica 2018 held in San Jose, Costa Rica, on September 25th through the 27th, 2018.

According to Consul General Murillo, “This is one of the largest business conferences in Latin America, and can be the start of some mutually beneficial trade relations between businesses in the Whiteside County/Northwest Illinois Region and Costa Rica and Latin America. We will provide One-on-One Personalized meetings with Costa Rica´s varied business sectors, networking opportunities, and accommodations for one representative of participating businesses. We want to connect with businesses with one another and this is a very efficient way to do so.”

Gary Camarano, Whiteside Economic Development Director, added, “Among our action items in my office is helping existing import/export businesses and import/export ‘ready’ businesses find new markets and customers. Trade Missions to established business conferences like the Buyers Trade Mission Costa Rica 2018 can be very helpful in establishing profitable business relationships with new customers, or strengthening relationships with existing customers. The assistance Costa Rica is offering qualified businesses makes this a very intriguing opportunity.”

Businesses interested in finding out more about the Buyers Trade Mission Costa Rica 2018 should contact Whiteside Economic Development Director Gary Camarano at gcamarano@whiteside.org or (815) 772-5182.