Whitey’s to give away free ice cream

Don’t be surprised to see long lines this weekend at Whitey’s Ice Cream shops around the Quad Cities.

Whitey’s will be handing out free single-dip ice cream cones on Sunday, May 20, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“We have had a wonderful 85 years of business in the Quad Cities,” said Jeff Tunberg, co-owner of Whitey’s Ice Cream, in a media release.

“This is our way to say a huge thank you to our loyal customers and give back to the community that has given our company so much.”

You must be present to get a free cone Sunday.

Also as part of its 85th anniversary, Whitey’s is selling single-dip cones for 85 cents and offering 85 cents off regular and special shakes and malts between now and Sunday.

The Whitey’s website says certain restrictions apply to the offers.