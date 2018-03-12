Why so windy across the QCA Monday?

The winds will be howling out of the northwest across the QCA for your Monday afternoon and Monday evening.

The area will be stuck between two big weather makers. An area of High pressure to our northwest, and a developing area of Low pressure to our southeast.

The pressure gradient between the two, will tighten and squeeze together, allowing for all the wind to funnel down the Midwest without interruption.

Winds will be sustained out of the Northwest between 15-25 mph, with gusts at times higher than 30 mph.

You may want to secure any outside furniture and be cautious if traveling in those high profile vehicles. The winds will still be brisk on Tuesday, before calming down Wednesday, as the area of High pressure drifts to our south.

