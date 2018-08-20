Widespread Rain Today

Widespread rain will envelop our area today. A few rumbles of thunder are possible this morning, but it will mostly be much needed soaking rains today. Showers will lift north through our area this morning followed by a break midday which could allow the atmosphere enough time to recover a pop up a few strong storms east of the QC. I'm not sold on this happening, thus just your garden variety type of storms today. After all is said and done look for a half to full inch of rainfall area wide today.