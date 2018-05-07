Wieskamp, Spelhaug win QC Times' Athletes of the Year

Muscatine's Joe Wieskamp and Pleasant Valley's Ellie Spelhaug claimed the Quad City Times' male and female athletes of the year Monday night at the newspaper's annual "Salute to Sports."

Assumption claimed both of the team awards.

The Lady Knight softball team won the female team of the year by winning a state title back in July.

The Knights baseball team claimed the male team of the year honor. Assumption was also a state champion in that sport.