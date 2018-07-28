Wife donates kidneys to husband

While thousands came to run the Bix 7, some wanted to spread awareness about topics closest to them. For one couple the event was even more special, they are putting a whole new meaning to the phrase "a perfect match".

In a crowd of thousands.

“Alright, here we go,” said Matthew Stigers, as he prepared to walk.

It's hard to miss Matt and Nicole Stigers, and their family members as they prepared to walk Bix 7. Hand in hand, the couple has been each other's support system since Matt found out.

“December 21st, 2016, my kidneys were failing because my body was attacking my kidneys,” said Matthew.

It hasn't been an easy journey.

“Kidney disease, chronic illness, kidney dialysis, when you are first being diagnosed those are really scary words and it's definitely an emotional roller coaster,” said Nicole Ahrens-Stigers.

Through the support of their family, they have been taking each step at a time and enjoying life.

“Well these two, they are so close anyway. I think it will bring them even closer,” said Bette Meade, Nicole’s aunt.

Lately, they've found a lot to be dancing about. Especially after the family found out Nicole was a perfect match to donate her kidney to her husband.

“I’ve got two kidneys and you only need one, so I’d rather live the world with only one and know that I helped somebody else, my husband,” said Ahrens-Stigers.

“A really good day for me, I was really happy about that,” said Stigers.

As they strolled through the streets, the walk became a little easier, and their smiles grew even bigger.

“Really appreciate life, and family. Pretty much waking up every morning and knowing that you got people that love you,” said Stigers.

They say in life, there's that someone or something to get you through the hard times. For Nicole and Matt, it's their family and the love they have for each other.

“We've been together pretty long enough and we have always been close as a couple. That I think it's kind of one more thing, that we've had to go through together,” said Ahrens-Stigers.

The couple's transplant surgery is this Thursday.

