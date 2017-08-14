Wilburn announces campaign for Iowa Governor

Ross Wilburn announced today that he is running for Governor on the Democratic ticket in 2018.

Wilburn is an educator and former mayor of Iowa City. The 52-year-old man grew up in Davenport. He was Iowa City's first African-American mayor and served 12 years on the city council.

Wilburn currently lives in Ames and has worked since 2014 as the diversity officer and associate program director of Community and Economic Development for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.