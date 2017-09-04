Wildfire smoke makes for hazy skies over the QCA

No, it's not an excessive amount of grilling on this Labor Day causing a haze in the sky.

According to Meteorologist Katie Donovan, a light haze remains in the sky due to smoke blowing down from the Montana wildfires.

Here is the latest from the Associated Press on the wildfires in Montana:

A cold front packing high wind gusts has caused fires burning across Montana to spread and forced more evacuations of homes.

The Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s Office ordered the evacuation of two subdivisions threatened by a 25-square-mile (64-square-kilometer) wildfire northeast of Lincoln early Monday.

Sheriff’s officials say smoke from the Alice Creek Fire has gotten so thick that visibility in certain areas is only 25 feet.

It is not immediately clear how many homes the expanded evacuation zone effects. Authorities ordered about 10 homes to evacuate on Saturday after 47 mph wind gusts fanned the blaze.

The front from Canada has brought cooler temperatures, but a red-flag warning is still in effect for much of the state. Wind gusts are expected to blow up to 35 mph through Monday evening.