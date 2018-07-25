Judge to decide if Michigan health chief will face trial in Flint deaths

The question of whether Michigan’s top public health official will stand trial for the deaths of two men tied to the Flint water crisis remains in a judge’s hands.

Judge David Goggins did not issue a ruling Wednesday on whether Nick Lyon’s criminal case should proceed to a full trial. Instead, he scheduled a new court date on Aug. 20 to hand down his decision.

A preliminary hearing in the case has gone on for 10 months, with testimony beginning in September and wrapping up in early July.

In court on Wednesday, when Goggins indicated he would issue his ruling, attorneys for both sides once again presented summaries of their cases to the judge.

Lyon is charged with involuntary manslaughter, willful neglect of duty and misconduct in office for the deaths of John Snyder and Robert Skidmore. Some experts say both men died from Legionnaires’ disease caused by Flint switching its drinking water source to the Flint River in 2014.

Prosecutors argued Lyon, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director, waited too long to alert the public to an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in Flint during the water crisis. He allegedly knew about the outbreak in early 2015 but waited nearly a full year before alerting the public.

“He had one motive and one motive only and that was to push this under the table,” Special Prosecutor Todd Flood said during Wednesday’s hearing. “Politics is what got us into this playbook for whatever reason.”

Lyon’s defense attorneys argued he was not negligent in the men’s deaths and that prosecuting a public official who did his best amid a wide-ranging crisis would have a chilling effect on other public employees doing their duties.

“All the director could have done was make a generic announcement there was an uptick in Legionnaires’ cases in Genesee County,” said defense attorney John Bursch.

He pointed out Skidmore and Snyder “would have received the same medical treatment” even if Lyon had made an announcement sooner.