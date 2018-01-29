Wilton School Districts shuts down alleged social media threats

Snapchats being shared by students in the Wilton School District sparked concerns among parents.

Superintendent Joe Burnett called the pictures “bizarre” during a phone call with TV6 Monday afternoon, and he said the school fully looked into the matter.

Burnett says law enforcement was contacted and investigated the situation. No threat was found. Burnett says the parents of the students involved were contacted. No disciplinary action was taken.

The following email was sent out to parents in the district on Saturday:

“Good Afternoon,

We had a couple of incidents at the secondary level that happened on Friday afternoon. We are working with law enforcement and the families of the students who were directly involved. We realize there have been concerns expressed on social media. We have taken the proper steps to ensure the safety of everyone and will continue to monitor the situation over the weekend and into next week. Even though precautionary measures have been taken, we will have law enforcement present on Monday morning. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the school on Monday morning.

Wilton Administration”

Burnett says he has spoken with several parents addressing their concerns. He assures them there was never a threat to student safety.