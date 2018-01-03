After a morning with temps in the teens, above zero, more cold air arrives tonight. While this round won't be as cold as what we just went through wind chills will still reach -25°. This will be cold enough for frost bite to occur in a half hour time. The air temperature will drop to -5° which is very close to salt not working. We will be watching for school delays and possible slick bridges by tomorrow morning.
Wind Chill Advisories Return Tonight
By Kevin Phelps |
Posted: Wed 4:06 AM, Jan 03, 2018