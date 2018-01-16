Wind Chill Advisory This Morning/Heavy Precipitation Early Next Week.

Wind chill advisories continue through midday for many areas in the KWQC viewing area. It will feel as cold as -25° at times. Please use extra caution during any outdoor activity this morning or better yet, avoid it.

If you're looking for a light at the end of the tunnel this weekend is it. We will warm into the 40s melting what snow we have now. That being said a strong system will impact the midwest on Sunday into Monday with heavy precipitation. Notice I said "precipitation". Right now it looks to be a rain/snow event, but we're right on the edge.

Right now this is something to watch closely as someplace in the midwest near or in the QCA could see some heavy snow. A better idea of what to expect will be known by Thursday afternoon. For right now we are looking at rain to snow sometime late Sunday night. If it turns into mainly a rain event we could be looking at between a half and full inch of rain which is a lot for January. And if you're wondering how much snow that could be...based on average liquid to snow ratios it would be 5"-10".

As you can see this is something to watch very closely, but until then sit back, relax and enjoy the warmth by the end of this week.