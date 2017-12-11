Wind, snow hitting parts of the QCA

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a Special Weather Statement for several counties in the TV-6 viewing area for snow and wind. A wintry mix is expected to turn into all snow in Cedar, Clinton, Dubuque, Jackson counties in Iowa and Jo Daviess and Carroll counties in Illinois.

Snow accumulations up to an inch are possible mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces, but quick bursts of heavy wet snow will produce slushy accumulations on some roads and bridges, as well as reduced visibilties.

The NWS says heavier bands of snow are more likely along the Highway 20 corridor, as well as toward the Mount Carroll area of northwest Illinois Some slick spots are possible this afternoon in areas of heavier snowfall. If traveling north of Interstate 80 through late afternoon, slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office is reporting multiple accidents. Winter scenes can also be found in along U.S. 52 in Jackson County, in Bellevue using the Iowa Department of Transportation Track-a-Plow website. If you are traveling north of Interstate 80, use caution.

Meanwhile, gusty winds are expected Monday afternoon, but will be especially strong in Hancock, Henderson, McDonough and Warren counties in Illinois and Des Moines, Henry and Lee counties in Iowa.

The NWS says northwest winds behind a passing cold front, will bring strong gusts this afternoon. Sustained of 20 to 30 mph are expected with gusts up to 40 mph through this evening.

Travelers should expect difficult driving conditions for short periods of time, especially for high profile vehicles. Lightweight and unsecured objects, such as holiday decorations, may also be blown around this afternoon.