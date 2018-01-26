Windy & Warm Today

Unseasonably warm temperatures are on tap today. South winds will gust close to 40 mph ahead of an approaching cold front. This will boost temperatures into the 50s this afternoon. The average high is 31°, so this is well above normal. Unfortunately a cold front swings through tonight and cooler air is on tap for the weekend.

As the day progresses conditions will be come drier and drier to please avoid outdoor burning as winds will make it very easy to spread.