Windy, Rain & Snow Today

A quick moving clipper will dive through the Midwest today. This will bring strong winds this afternoon, but ahead of the winds will be rain/snow. Since the system will track a little closer to the area some minor accumulations will be possible north of highway 30. Nothing more than an inch is possible, but it will be enough for some slick roads this afternoon. Areas south of I-80 will see mainly rain early on some snow this afternoon. Everything will clear out by 3PM.