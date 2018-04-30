Windy, Warm & Active This Week!

We will kick off this week with windy & very warm conditions as highs are expected to hit the 80s! The warm conditions and winds will combine for a high fire risk both today and tomorrow, so please avoid outdoor burning.

This all occurs ahead of a stalled out front that will bring us rounds of showers and storms Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. As the front slowly pushes into the area storms will increase with main the window being Tuesday night and Wednesday night. While the threat for severe weather is mainly to our west a few storms may produce high winds by Wednesday. After all is said and done most areas will pick up between 1"-2" of rainfall. Since we are so dry the soil should handle this rain with ease.

Now will be a good time to review your severe weather protocols and of course you can always get the latest on the QC Weather App this week!