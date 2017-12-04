Windy weather could cause problems Monday

The following is a Special Weather Statement from the National Weather Service:

Areas Affected: Cass; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fulton; Jasper; Knox; Lawrence; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Richland; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford

NWS Central Illinois (Central and East Central Illinois)

...STRONG WINDS TO CONTINUE INTO THIS EVENING... A deep storm system to our northwest has been producing strong southerly winds into early this afternoon with a few areas gusting up to 45 mph at times. These gusty winds will continue into the evening hours, and in fact, as a cold front approaches from the west towards 6 pm, it will be accompanied by a narrow band of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some of the stronger winds aloft may be able to mix down with the heavier showers with a few gusts possibly reaching 50 mph at times with the fast moving line of showers. Once the band of showers tracks east of our area later this evening, look for winds to shift into a westerly direction with speeds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible later tonight. Initially, the stronger southerly winds this afternoon into early this evening will affect travel on east-west roadways, but by late tonight with the gusty west winds, the north-south roads may become difficult to navigate. If you will be out on area roadways, be alert for rapidly changing conditions due to the strong wind gusts this afternoon and tonight.