Wine prices may be going up as bad weather conditions affects production

Get ready to fork over more money for that next bottle of wine. Global Wine production fell last year to a historic 60-year low.

The decline in production is being blamed in part on bad weather conditions in Europe where nearly two-thirds of wine is produced.

Wine production in the U.S. last year was largely stable, despite the wildfires in California.

Experts say producers and retailers will absorb some of the price increases, but consumers found end up paying more, especially for cheaper bottles.

Americans are the largest consumers of wine followed by France and Italy.