BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) — Congratulations to the winners of the Farmer's Market Pepper Eating Contest! The winner ate nine and the runners up tied with eight apiece.
To make things more difficult, the contestants were only allowed to eat a single pepper in the first minute. After the first minute, when the contestant's mouths were on fire, they were given two more minutes to eat as many as possible.
Thanks to the Greater Burlington Partnership and the Jefferson St. Farmers Market.
Winner eats 9 in Burlington hot pepper eating contest
